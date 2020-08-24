Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, PM rain Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy Thursday with rain and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Breezy with PM rain to storms. High: 63, Low: 49

Friday: Chilly, windy with showers. High: 53, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny and still cool. High: 63, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 52

Monday:Sunny and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. High: 76, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 54

