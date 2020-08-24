Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, rainy Tuesday with PM storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and rainy Tuesday with some thunder in the evening. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Rain with PM thunderstorms. High: 62, Low: 52

Wednesday: Showers early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 39

Thursday: Rain late, breezy. High: 54, Low: 34

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 50, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 36

Sunday: Morning rain/snow mix. High: 48, Low: 29

Monday: Sunny with a lake breeze. High: 47, Low: 32

