Chicago Weather: Breezy, scattered showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Thursday. Highs near 60 to the north, and in the upper 60s south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 51

Friday: Morning showers. High: 60, Low: 49

Saturday: Rain late. High: 58, Low: 47

Sunday: Rainy at times. High: 64, Low: 41

Monday: Sunny, breezy. High: 64, Low: 41

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 54, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 52, Low: 39

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
