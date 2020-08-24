Chicago Weather: Breezy, scattered showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Thursday. Highs near 60 to the north, and in the upper 60s south.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 51
Friday: Morning showers. High: 60, Low: 49
Saturday: Rain late. High: 58, Low: 47
Sunday: Rainy at times. High: 64, Low: 41
Monday: Sunny, breezy. High: 64, Low: 41
Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 54, Low: 40
Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 52, Low: 39
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News