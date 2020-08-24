Weather

Chicago Weather: Bright, mild Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright and mild Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Bright and mild. High: 58, Low: 37

Sunday: Warmer, breezy. High: 64, Low: 45

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 64, Low: 50

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 60, Low: 47

Wednesday: Rain early, then clearing. High: 55, Low: 41

Thursday: Showers. High: 49, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 54, Low: 42

