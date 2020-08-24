Weather

Chicago Weather: Bright skies Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright skies and warming up on Monday, Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 71, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 72, Low: 49

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64, Low: 46

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 71, Low: 55

Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 77, Low: 58

Sunday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy. High: 80, Low: 69



