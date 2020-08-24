Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine and breezy Monday morning. Highs in the low-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Not as chilly. High: 52, Low: 37: Milder. High: 62, Low: 47: Nice. High: 65, Low: 52: Even milder. High: 67, Low: 49: Above normal. High: 68, Low: 50: Still dry. High: 68, Low: 52: Clouds increase. High: 70 Low: 54