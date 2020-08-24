Weather

Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine and breezy Monday morning. Highs in the low-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Not as chilly. High: 52, Low: 37

Tuesday: Milder. High: 62, Low: 47

Wednesday: Nice. High: 65, Low: 52

Thursday: Even milder. High: 67, Low: 49

Friday: Above normal. High: 68, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 68, Low: 52

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 70 Low: 54



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final day of early voting is here
IL reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
Parents, children escape Lansing apartment fire through window
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in Kenosha, WI court
Show More
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
NU student arrested after Evanston protest turns violent overnight: police
Tips on how to feel your best after Daylight Savings
More TOP STORIES News