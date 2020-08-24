Weather

Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, breezy Monday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine and breezy Monday morning. Highs in the low-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Not as chilly. High: 52, Low: 37

Tuesday: Milder. High: 62, Low: 47

Wednesday: Nice. High: 65, Low: 52

Thursday: Even milder. High: 67, Low: 49

Friday: Above normal. High: 69, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 67, Low: 49

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 71 Low: 54



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NU student arrested after Evanston protest turns violent overnight: police
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
Start you holiday shopping at the 1st-ever virtual Christkindlmarket
'That's what I do': Video of Obama hitting 3-point shot goes viral
Firefighters battle blaze at Gilberts construction company
IL reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Last-minute early voters head to polls ahead of Election Day
Anonymous jury to hear R. Kelly's federal trial in NY, judge rules
Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April
Fire displaces 40 people in Lake View neighborhood, CFD say
Trump supporters, Rod Blagojevich show support at IL GOP rally
More TOP STORIES News