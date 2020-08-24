Weather

Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, milder Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine, milder Sunday. Highs in the 70s, with 60s near the lake.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 56

Monday:Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 54

Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 78, Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 81, Low: 63

Friday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Saturday: Heating up. High: 88, Low: 68

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
