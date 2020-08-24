Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, milder Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine, milder Sunday. Highs in the 70s, with 60s near the lake.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 56
Monday:Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 54
Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 78, Low: 55
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56
Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 81, Low: 63
Friday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66
Saturday: Heating up. High: 88, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News