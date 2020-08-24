Weather

Chicago Weather: Chilly, scattered rain Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly with scattered rain on Thursday. Highs only in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Chilly with scattered rain. High: 57, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy, rain at night. High: 56, Low: 46

Sunday: Rainy, windy. High: 53, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. High: 64, Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 69, Low: 51


