Weather

Chicago Weather: Chilly with some clouds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 55, Low: 30

Friday: Chilly. High: 42, Low: 27

Saturday: Patchy, light rain in the evening. High: 49, Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some rain, windy with falling temperatures. High: 56, Low: 35

Monday: Partial clearing, chilly. High: 41, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 39, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, much warmer. High: 58, Low: 34


