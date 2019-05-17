severe weather

Chicago Weather Cleanup begins after strong storms sweep through area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is cleaning up after strong storms caused damage throughout the area Thursday, even touching off a tornado warning.

This first round of storms that prompted severe weather warnings moved into northern Illinois shortly after 11 a.m. and swept through the Chicago area. By early Friday morning, storm watches and warnings for the area were cancelled.

In Oswego, the storm toppled a large tree in front of Roy Taylor's house. A security camera recorded video of the tree coming down. Taylor is glad it didn't fall toward his home.

EMBED More News Videos

A storm that swept through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon took down a large tree in southwest suburban Oswego.



He was making his lunch when the storm blew in. Before he could decide whether he should take shelter in his bathroom, the sky started to lighten up again.

"It got darker than I have ever seen it get dark before. The wind was as strong as I've ever seen wind before," Taylor said. "I looked out here and this 100-year-old tree or whatever fell down and nobody heard anything."

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.



In Kendall COunty, road signs swung wildly back and forth and in suburban Plainfield, entire trees were ripped out of the ground.

The heavy rain led to major street flooding. Drivers in Joliet navigated through several inches of standing water.

How do tornadoes form?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.



In LaSalle County, the storm dropped so much hail, it almost looked like a coating of snow.

Friday morning, some rain could move back into the area, with a few storms possible in the evenint as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countylake countylake county indianamchenry countykane countykankakee countythunderstormstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
How to protect yourself from hail
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Thursday morning
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue overnight, some severe storms possible
Iowa levee breach, ensuing flood caught on surveillance footage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, 19, on SW Side
Online shipping boom creates massive 'cardboard footprint' from boxes
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms Friday
Taste of Chicago 2019 music lineup announced
Former Las Vegas police officer sentenced to life in prison
VIDEO: Robber holds officer at gunpoint on her 1st day
What can be recycled in Chicago?
Show More
Famed architect I.M. Pei, who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies
Ex-girlfriend sues Ald. Moreno for defamation
International cyber-thieves target Downers Grove nonprofit
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County
4 kids hurt, 2 dogs saved from Roseland fire
More TOP STORIES News