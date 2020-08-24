Chicago Weather: Clear and chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and chilly Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, milder. High: 63, Low: 31: Sunny, nice. High: 65, Low: 50: Even milder, still sunny. High: 67, Low: 47: Warmer than normal. High: 69, Low: 50: Still dry. High: 71, Low: 55: Breezy with more clouds. High: 70, Low: 55: Partly cloudy with PM showers. High: 63, Low: 48