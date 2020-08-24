Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear and chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and chilly Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, milder. High: 63, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 65, Low: 50

Thursday: Even milder, still sunny. High: 67, Low: 47

Friday: Warmer than normal. High: 69, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 71, Low: 55

Sunday: Breezy with more clouds. High: 70, Low: 55

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers. High: 63, Low: 48


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Trump Kenosha rally among final stops in campaign
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
Kyle Rittenhouse bond set at $2M after Kenosha court appearance
The final day of early voting is here
Man, 73, critically injured in Hyde Park hit-and-run
Show More
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Wisconsin braces for Election Day, Trump plans final stop
Will Co.'s new courthouse opens; facility is large enough for jury trials to begin again
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
More TOP STORIES News