Chicago Weather: Clear and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cold Tuesday night. Lows around 20.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow to snow/rain mix. High: 32, Low: 30
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow mix to rain. High: 40, Low: 21
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 32, Low: 28
Friday: Wintery mix, rain. High: 37, Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly cloudy then clearing. High: 33, Low: 19
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 36, Low: 27
Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 34
