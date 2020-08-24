Chicago Weather: Clear and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cold Tuesday night. Lows around 20.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow to snow/rain mix. High: 32, Low: 30: Cloudy with snow mix to rain. High: 40, Low: 21: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 32, Low: 28: Wintery mix, rain. High: 37, Low: 27: Mostly cloudy then clearing. High: 33, Low: 19: Sunny and nice. High: 36, Low: 27: Sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 34