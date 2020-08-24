Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear and cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cool Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Very nice. High: 52, Low: 37

Friday: PM rain. High: 44, Low: 38

Saturday: Rain turning to snow to the northwest. High: 42, Low: 27

Sunday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 34, Low: 24

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 36, Low: 27

Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 35, Low: 25



