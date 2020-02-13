Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear and mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and mild Thursday night with lows in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High: 88, Low: 64

Saturday: Hot, humid with storms late. High: 89, Low: 68

Sunday: Storms possible early. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 76, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, evening rain. High: 85, Low: 65


More TOP STORIES News