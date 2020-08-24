Chicago Weather: Clear and very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and very cold Friday night. Lows in the low teens.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High: 29, Low: 25
Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27
Monday: Cloudy with PM snow; heavy snowfall possible. High: 32, Low: 27
Tuesday: Cloudy with morning snow. High: 31, Low: 23
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 24
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 22
Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 26
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More