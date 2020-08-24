Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear and very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and very cold Friday night. Lows in the low teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High: 29, Low: 25

Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy with PM snow; heavy snowfall possible. High: 32, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning snow. High: 31, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 26

