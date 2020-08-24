Chicago Weather: Clear and warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and warm Friday night. Lows in the upper 60s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Hot and breezy. High: 92, Low: 70
Sunday: Very hot. High: 93, Low: 71
Monday: Hot, more humid, stray storm. High: 90, Low: 70
Tuesday: A few storms, humid, mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 68
Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 84, Low: 67
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News