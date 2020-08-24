Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear and warm

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and warm Friday night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Hot and breezy. High: 92, Low: 70

Sunday: Very hot. High: 93, Low: 71

Monday: Hot, more humid, stray storm. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: A few storms, humid, mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 84, Low: 67

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pritzker reveals new Phase 5 reopening guidelines
Man charged in 1972 Naperville girl's murder, assault
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
Chicago area restaurants desperate for workers as state, city prepare reopen
TSA stops two firearms at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Survivors of 'Gone Girl' case reflect on life-changing experience
Issa Rae joins 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel
Show More
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
Girl, 15, shot on Lake Shore Drive was visiting city for mother's birthday
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
More TOP STORIES News