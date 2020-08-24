Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear but cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear but cold Friday night, lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 46, Low: 24

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 52, Low: 39

Monday: Very warm. High: 62, Low: 44

Tuesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 62, Low: 52

Wednesday: Showers around. High: 65, Low: 47

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 54, Low: 36

