Chicago Weather: Clear but cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear but cold Friday night, lows in the 20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 46, Low: 24
Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 52, Low: 39
Monday: Very warm. High: 62, Low: 44
Tuesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 62, Low: 52
Wednesday: Showers around. High: 65, Low: 47
Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 54, Low: 36
