Chicago Weather: Clear, cold; overnight freeze warning outside city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cold Thursday night. An overnight freeze warning is in effect for areas outside the city into Friday. Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, brief showers. High: 56, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 64, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 55, Low: 44

Tuesday: Rainy. High: 58, Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 63, Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 60, Low: 41


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
