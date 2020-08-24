Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cool Friday night. Lows around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Warmer, breezy. High: 68, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 73, Low: 52

Monday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 54

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 73, Low: 52

Wednesday: Stormy, cooler by the lake. High: 65, Low: 49

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 44

Friday: mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 56, Low: 40

