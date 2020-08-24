Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear, partly cloudy Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear, partly cloudy and not as chilly Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 65, Low: 50

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 62, Low: 48

Wednesday: Rain early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 39

Thursday: Showers. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 31

Saturday: 40s south, 60s north. High: 48, Low: 38

Sunday: Patchy, light rain. High: 49, Low: 29

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loyola Chicago upsets U of I in 2nd round of NCAA basketball tournament
Charges filed in CPD officer's shooting in South Austin
Cubs prospect arrested with 21 lbs of meth, oxycodone pills in team duffle bag
Police rescue goose with arrow through head: VIDEO
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
12 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice
Show More
Driver cited in Englewood crash, killing boy, 5, after car jumps curb
Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar, police say
Chicago restaurants offering Passover menus
Chicago-henge is back!
WI under burn ban after more than 30 wildfires reported
More TOP STORIES News