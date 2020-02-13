Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear, pleasant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and pleasant Tuesday night. Lows range from the mid-50s to low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, low humidity. High: 86, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, very warm. High: 89, Low: 68

Saturday: Hot with storms late. High: 91, Low: 69

Sunday: Showers early. High: 86, Low: 64

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Tuesday: Cooler with sprinkles. High: 76, Low: 58


