Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear, quiet, not as chilly Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear, quiet and not as chilly Saturday night. Lows in the 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Warmer, breezy. High: 63, Low: 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 61, Low: 50

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 60, Low: 48

Wednesday: Rain early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 37

Thursday: Showers. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 46, Low: 34

Saturday: 40s south, 60s north. High: 50, Low: 38

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in South Austin; suspect in custody
Cubs prospect arrested with 21 lbs of meth, oxycodone pills in team duffle bag
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
Mother of four survives heart failure after childbirth
Older adults reflect on a year under lockdown
Chicago tackle debate over hate crimes against Asian-Americans
IL reports 1,962 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Show More
Cabrini Green mural celebrates organization helping local kids
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Teen convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Kenosha
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
More TOP STORIES News