Chicago Weather: Clear skies, humid overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear Saturday night, but warm and humid. Lows near 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Hot with showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 68

Thursday: Warm. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Storms far south of the city. High: 85, Low: 71

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 67



