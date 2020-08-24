Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear, slightly milder Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, slightly milder on Thursday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 55, Low: 30

Friday: Chilly. High: 42, Low: 27

Saturday: Patchy, light rain in the evening. High: 49, Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some rain, windy with falling temperatures. High: 56, Low: 35

Monday: Partial clearing, chilly. High: 41, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 39, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, much warmer. High: 58, Low: 34


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois warns residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
Fire tears through Hegewisch warehouse
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother defends son: 'He's not a monster'
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Some Chicago restaurants want Lightfoot to re-open indoor dining
Former Evanston Township HS basketball star killed in shooting remembered as leader on court
Chicago man arrested in death of 14-year-old West Town girl dumped in Gary
Show More
Real world case studies show effectiveness of face masks
As Chicago halts indoor dining, local design company offers canopy solution
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
New delays in case of Chicago banker who sought Trump administration position
McHenry County veterans honored with handmade quilts
More TOP STORIES News