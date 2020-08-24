Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear with Spring-like warmth Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing skies, Spring-like warmth. Highs around 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Clearing skies, warm. High: 50, Low: 38

Sunday: Drizzle early, windy. High: 52, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny, colder. High: 39, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 50, Low: 374

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 54, Low: 36

Friday: Showers possible. High: 47, Low: 30

