Chicago Weather: Clear with Spring-like warmth Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing skies, Spring-like warmth. Highs around 50.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Clearing skies, warm. High: 50, Low: 38: Drizzle early, windy. High: 52, Low: 25: Sunny, colder. High: 39, Low: 20: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 32: Sunny, mild. High: 50, Low: 374: Sunny, warm. High: 54, Low: 36: Showers possible. High: 47, Low: 30