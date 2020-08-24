Weather

Chicago Weather: Clearing and breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing, breezy and chilly Monday night with lows in the upper-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny but chilly. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Windy and slightly milder. High: 49, Low: 43

Thursday: Windy, very ild. High: 62, Low: 47

Friday: More clouds, rain late. High: 61, Low: 44

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 50, Low: 42

Sunday: More rain. High: 47, Low: 29

Monday: Colder with showers: 41, Low: 29


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
COVID-19 stay-at-home advisories for Chicago, Cook County take effect
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
DCFS investigating after girls found outside
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
United Airlines begins coronavirus testing pilot program
Show More
22 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Gary firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at towing company
Hiker brought back to life after dramatic rescue
Pop-up brings fresh, affordable produce to Austin
More TOP STORIES News