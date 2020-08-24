Chicago Weather: Clearing, cooler Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing and cooler Sunday night. Lows in the teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 22: Mostly sunny. High: 48, Low: 33: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 30: Sunny, warm. High: 42, Low: 26: Showers possible. High: 46, Low: 25: Dry. High: 37, Low: 23: Still dry. High: 43, Low: 25