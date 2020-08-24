Weather

Chicago Weather: Clearing skies, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Skies clear but temperatures remain chilly Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 74, Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, brief showers early. High: 57, Low: 36

Friday: Sunny with morning frost. High: 55, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, a few showers. High: 59, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High: 53, Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High: 51, Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 42


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Barrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing: LIVE
Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
Accused Kenosha gunman won't face charges in Illinois
IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 9K as 2,851 new cases reported
Most dramatic season ever? Clare Crawley's season of Bachelorette begins
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Show More
3 shot while working near CHA building in University Village
Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
Some PUA unemployment recipients told they owe thousands back to IDES
FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
More TOP STORIES News