Chicago Weather: Clearing skies, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Skies clear but temperatures remain chilly Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 74, Low: 50: Mostly cloudy, brief showers early. High: 57, Low: 36: Sunny with morning frost. High: 55, Low: 37: Mostly cloudy, windy, a few showers. High: 59, Low: 45: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High: 53, Low: 39: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High: 51, Low: 40: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 42