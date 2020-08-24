Chicago Weather: Clearing skies, lake effect rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Skies will clear but lake effect rain lingers Thursday night. Lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 54, Low: 41
Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers later in the day. High: 58, Low: 46
Sunday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 42
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 49
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 54
Wednesday: Stray showers. High: 68, Low: 48
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 47
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
