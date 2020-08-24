Weather

Chicago Weather: Clearing skies, windy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing skies but windy and cold Thursday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunshine returns, but chilly. High: 46, Low: 28

Saturday: Bright and mild. High: 56, Low: 37

Sunday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 62, Low: 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 63, Low: 47

Tuesday: Warm, storms late. High: 64, Low: 48

Wednesday: Showers and storms, then clearing. High: 61, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny and quiet. High: 57, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
Peloton issues warning after child killed
IN man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge
Show More
Sheridan homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges in double shooting
Expert gives tips to avoid debt collectors from taking stimulus money
Chicago indoor skate park teaches confidence to kids
AstraZeneca vaccine safe, doctors say
Chicago man calls for queers to share stories within the Black Church
More TOP STORIES News