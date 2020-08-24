Weather

Chicago Weather: Clearing, very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing and very cold Wednesday night, with lows in the single digits.

7-day weather forecast

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 2

Friday: Sunny, a little less cold. High: 30, Low: 18

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 27

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snowy. High: 30, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 32, Low: 14

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 17

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 15

