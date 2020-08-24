Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloud, mild Monday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and mild Monday with some early fog. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday:Cloud, mild. High: 87, Low: 69

Tuesday: Warm, stray showers. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Warm, morning showers. High: 83, Low: 54

Thursday: Rain, storms late High: 65, Low: 51

Friday: Rain early. High: 63, Low: 48

Saturday: Near 60 by lake. High: 69, Low: 51

Sunday: Plenty of sun. High: 72, Low: 53

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
