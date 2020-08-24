Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudier, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase Friday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow beginning in the afternoon, increasingly heavy. High: 34, Low: 30

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers. High: 33, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 33, Low: 19

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 36, Low: 31

Thursday: Rainy. High: 41, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 29, Low: 16

