Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds break, but colder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The clouds break Wednesday night but temps drop even more. Lows in the upper teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, ice and rain. High: 37, Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 34, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny, above average temps. High: 39, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rain. High: 40, Low: 32

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
