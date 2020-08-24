Chicago Weather: Clouds break, but colder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The clouds break Wednesday night but temps drop even more. Lows in the upper teens.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 31, Low: 22
Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, ice and rain. High: 37, Low: 31
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 27
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 34, Low: 25
Monday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 29
Tuesday: Sunny, above average temps. High: 39, Low: 30
Wednesday: Rain. High: 40, Low: 32
