Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds and becoming breezy Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow or wintry mix to snow. High: 35, Low: 14

Friday: Windy, temperatures plummet. High: 18, Low: 3

Saturday: Bitter cold, light snow at night. High: 11, Low: -5

Sunday: Very cold, wind chill down to -20. Snow at night. High: 6, Low: -1

Monday: Stays very cold, more snow late. High: 18, Low: 14

Tuesday: Very cold, snow showers. High: 17, Low: 2

Wednesday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 12, Low: -7

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
4 more IL counties enter Phase 4 COVID restrictions
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
Boy, 3, in stable condition after Gary shooting
Super Bowl can become COVID-19 super spreader
Chicago's last Phyllis Wheatley House in danger of demolition
Show More
New health rating verifies workplace safety during COVID-19
Man carjacked while shoveling snow in Noble Square
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
USDA warns IL consumers about potentially tainted beef
More TOP STORIES News