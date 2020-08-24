Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, chilly Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, chilly Sunday night. Lows in the upper-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 43, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 50, Low: 20

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 24, Low: 8

Friday: Coldest this season! High: 22, Low: 16

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 33, Low: 22

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 40, Low: 28

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Chicago's top attorney resigns amid botched CPD raid fallout
IL reports 6,003 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths
CDC issues guidance on COVID vaccine for those with allergies
COVID-19 in IL prisons leaves loved ones in dark: report
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line for vaccine
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Show More
Are pythons safe to eat? FL scientists explore
8 nuns at Wisconsin retirement home die of COVID-19
Bears beat Vikings in MN
Record-breaking dogs unleashed
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
More TOP STORIES News