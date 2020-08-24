Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly with increasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 33, Low: 25

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 36, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26

Friday: Sunny but windy. High: 41, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries and sprinkles early. High: 40, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still quiet. High: 40, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 47, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 10, in Wisconsin
5 top questions about Pfizer's COVID vaccine, answered
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary
Will a COVID vaccine prevent you from infecting others?
COVID vaccine: Chicago area hospitals await first doses
Show More
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
Nursing home residents hope COVID vaccine will put family back within reach
Fill a Heart 4 Kids non-profit helping children in need during holiday season
National Film Registry adds 'Dark Knight,' 'Shrek' and 'Grease'
More TOP STORIES News