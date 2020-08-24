Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds increase late, not so frigid Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase late, not so frigid Saturday night. Lows in the teens.

7-day weather forecast

Sunday: PM snow. High: 34, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 36, Low: 32

Tuesday: Light mix early. High: 42, Low: 31

Wednesday: Foggy. High: 38, Low: 19

Thursday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 11

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 32, Low: 22

Saturday: Evening rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 27

