Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, light snow and rain Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, light snow and rain Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow late. High: 42, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 32, Low: 17

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow late. High: 30, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy with mainly rain. High: 45, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy with AM snow. High: 39, Low: 26

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 31, Low: 10

Saturday: Quiet and cold. High: 29, Low: 12

