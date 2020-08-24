Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, snow develops after midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase Monday night, snow develops after midnight. Lows around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Chance for first measurable snow of the season. Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 51, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 48, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 30

Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 35, Low: 24



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: 1-3 inches of snow possible overnight
IL unemployment system experiencing unprecedented fraud: officials
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
LaSalle veterans home reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19; officials demand answers
Nursing home workers begin strike for better wages, hazard pay, PPE
Last day for IL Facebook users to file settlement claims
Show More
What is 'harm reduction' and does it work?
'People will die because of Thanksgiving gatherings': Healthcare workers, kids make plea to public
Police brutality, social injustice featured in Black Mama Sable short film
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Obama surprises thousands of CPS students in virtual assembly
More TOP STORIES News