Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, unseasonably mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, unseasonably mild Monday. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 65, Low: 50

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 62, Low: 48

Wednesday: Rain early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 39

Thursday: Showers. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 31

Saturday: 40s south, 60s north. High: 48, Low: 38

Sunday: Patchy, light rain. High: 49, Low: 29

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
