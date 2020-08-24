Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds return Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds return on Wednesday. Highs near 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 41, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM wintry mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Friday: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 25

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 23

Sunday: Still gray. High: 29, Low: 20

Monday: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sun returns. High: 33, Low: 24

