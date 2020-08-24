Chicago Weather: Clouds thin, frosty overnight

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thin, frosty overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: Sunny, milder. High: 40, Low: 34

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 45, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 44, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 30

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 45, Low: 26

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 20, Low: 14

