Chicago Weather: Cloudy and breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy Monday. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 42, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 50, Low: 20

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 24, Low: 8

Friday: Coldest this season! High: 22, Low: 16

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 33, Low: 22

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 40, Low: 28

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
