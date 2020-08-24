Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy and chilly Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning mix south, cloudy and chilly Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow mix mainly south. High: 46, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 45, Low: 31

Tuesday: Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 43, Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 55, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 48, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 35

Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 46, Low: 27



