Chicago Weather: Cloudy and chilly Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning mix south, cloudy and chilly Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow mix mainly south. High: 46, Low: 33
Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 45, Low: 31
Tuesday: Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 43, Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 55, Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 48, Low: 34
Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 35
Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 46, Low: 27
