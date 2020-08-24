Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and cold Monday night, with lows in the upper teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Light snow at night. High: 26, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 35, Low: 29

Thursday: Milder and sunny. High: 40, Low: 24

Friday: Colder and partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 10

Saturday: Sunny, still dry. High: 24, Low: 15

Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22

Monday: Periods of snow. High: 32, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago, suburban counties move to Tier 2 COVID mitigations
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
5 carjackings in Wicker Park over weekend: police
National MLK Day holiday traces roots to Chicago
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Show More
Day of service in Chicago honors Martin Luther King
Security on high alert in DC days before inauguration
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
Wisconsin reports 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News