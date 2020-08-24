Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible south of the city Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, spotty showers possible south. High: 58, Low: 42
Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 44
Thursday: Chilly with showers. High: 58, Low: 41
Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 61, Low: 45
Saturday: PM rain. High: 60, Low: 42
Sunday: Showers early. High: 58, Low: 43
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly and colder by the lake. High: 55, Low: 39
