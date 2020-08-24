Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cooler Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible south of the city Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy, spotty showers possible south. High: 58, Low: 42

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 44

Thursday: Chilly with showers. High: 58, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 61, Low: 45

Saturday: PM rain. High: 60, Low: 42

Sunday: Showers early. High: 58, Low: 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly and colder by the lake. High: 55, Low: 39

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago reopening
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Man killed in front of girlfriend while looking for parking in Berwyn
Driver charged after truck rams group of picnickers in Logan Square
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
Woman injured after car carrying 5 children crashes into building in Lawndale
The Bidens visit the Carters in Georgia
Show More
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Parents demand answers after former teacher charged with sex crimes
Pfizer COVID vaccine available for 12-15-year-olds soon
CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepping down
Chicago wedding vendors hold photo shoot to combat Asian hate
More TOP STORIES News