Chicago Weather: Cloudy, areas of freezing fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy skies with areas of freezing fog Tuesday nights. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Morning fog then partly sunny. High: 37, Low: 28

Thursday: Gray. High: 36, Low: 30

Friday: Still cloudy. High: 35, Low: 26

Saturday: Partly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Limited sun. High: 34, Low: 22

Monday: Still mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy and still dry. High: 35, Low: 21

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
