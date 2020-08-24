Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy and chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, breezy and chilly Tuesday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy , breezy, chilly. High: 39, Low: 34

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 49, Low: 36

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: PM rain. High: 52, Low: 40

Saturday: Rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow early. High: 37, Low: 26

Monday: Cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 36, Low: 25



